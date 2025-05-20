South Yorkshire developer talks the talk so residents can walk the walk

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 11:12 BST
To coincide with National Walking Month in May, national housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents at its Penistone communities to make the most of the nearby Trans Pennine Trail.

With summer on the horizon, it's the perfect time to lace up those walking boots and explore the great outdoors, and Penistone offers an ideal starting point.

Stretching 215 miles from Southport on the west coast to Hornsea on the east, the Trans Pennine Trail features a well-maintained path network with gentle gradients, making it accessible for walkers of all fitness levels. The scenic route conveniently passes by the developer’s Penning Fold and Penning Ridge developments.

Largely free from traffic and framed by stunning natural landscapes, the trail offers a peaceful walking experience. While the route may feel remote, walkers still might spot local wildlife along the way like brown hares and kingfishers.

A typical street scene at Penning Ridge

In addition to the Trans Pennine Trail, residents of Penning Fold and Penning Ridge are just a mile away from another walking gem, Scout Dike Reservoir. This picturesque loop circles the reservoir and winds through open countryside and woodland, offering a tranquil escape right on the doorstep.

For walks a little closer to home, the developments themselves offer an abundance of green open space, in addition to play areas and cycle paths. As well as this, the charming market town of Penistone is within walking distance where residents can access a range of shops and eateries.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Residents at the developments are incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful walks such as The Trans Pennine Trail right on their doorstep.

“These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving during National Walking Month and we would encourage those interested to get out there and experience them.”

A scenic view of Penistone

Residents at Penning Fold and Penning Ridge will be surrounded by countryside whilst also being well connected to surrounding towns and cities.

To find out more about developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.

