Sky-House Co to host Waverley Central open day

Sky-House Co, the award-winning Sheffield based house builder, will be hosting an open day at its Waverley Central marketing suite on June 15.

Waverley Central is the latest development from the Sky-House team, creating 96 new homes at the popular site between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The June 15 open day, running from 10am to 2pm, will include a tour of one of the homes under construction and a chance to meet Sky-House Co director David Cross, who will share his vision for architecture, urban design, eco credentials and the companies plans for the future.

“If you have queries about how we build or you want to know more about what we include as standard, this is the ideal opportunity to ask those questions,” said David.

The open day will give visitors a chance to learn more about Waverley Central

“At Waverley Central we have a very special project that we are very keen to share.

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, which are now completely sold, Waverley Central places us even more firmly at the very centre of this thriving new community, creating sustainable homes built with the future in mind.

“Gently dense streets will provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“Our vision demonstrates the importance of place making and the need to limit the dominance of the car over pedestrians, the introduction of shared green spaces and mature planting along all routes.

“It is important to us that the development is made up of varied, well-considered and high quality architecture that prioritises a positive user experience, both spatially and materially, which is what we want our open day visitors to see for themselves.”

To book a slot on a tour visit https://bookwhen.com/skyhouseco