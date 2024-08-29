Sky-House Co hosts Oughtibridge Mill open weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield's award-winning Sky-House Co is hosting an open weekend at its acclaimed Oughtibridge Mill site.

The two day event, on September 7 and 8, will give buyers the chance to take a look at the few remaining Sky-House properties at the popular north Sheffield site.

“We have known from the start that there is a real thirst for the Sky-House concept, based on our commitment to environmental issues and creating homes that are designed with the planet in mind and good value,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

"This open weekend will give potential buyers a chance to see why this site has become so popular and also take a close look at the properties themselves."

“This open weekend will give potential buyers a chance to see why this site has become so popular and also take a close look at the properties themselves.”

The Sky-House Co Oughtibridge Mill development

The Sky-House concept is based around the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles, creating sensitively dense, beautiful and naturally eco-friendly homes complete with signature roof gardens, terraces and expansive windows.

The new generation of Sky-House properties at Oughtibridge Mill are all 100 per cent electric - well ahead of new government property regulations set for 2025 - and include as standard app-enabled/Wi-Fi heating systems, EV charging points and solar power.

Each home is fitted with an eco-friendly indoor heat pump that recycles waste energy from inside the home and converts it to low-cost renewable hot water.

For every 1kW of energy consumed, the system can produce up to 4.5kW of thermal energy.

Outside there is a front patio, home zone parking courts and community garden for residents to enjoy.

In addition, all Sky-House Co developments are carbon-neutral in construction with 100 per cent of carbon generated offset each year.

“Sky-House has taken a traditional concept and given it a 21st century twist that is both unique and exciting, a fresh approach to property,” said David.

“With so few properties now available at Oughtibridge, our open weekend is a great opportunity to come along and see why you should become part of this exciting new era of housing design.”

Sky-House Co is currently a finalist in the Housebuilder of the Year category of the prestigious Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Thursday, September 19.