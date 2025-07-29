Sky-House Co enjoys sales boom as it looks forward to further growth

Award-winning Sheffield house builder Sky-House Co is enjoying a sales boost as it continues to take its distinctive architectural style across the city.

The Sky-House Co concept is inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles, offering flexible living space and eco-friendly features, focusing on being carbon neutral in construction and energy efficient on completion.

It is now firmly established at Sheffield’s Waverley development, where it’s latest project - Waverley Central - is currently well under way, with 36 out of more than 90 homes already sold while the site is still under construction.

“The first phase of this important new site, situated alongside Waverley’s important Olive Lane retail and community development, is now practically sold out,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross

Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross

“Phase two was launched recently in conjunction with our sales partner Redbrik and we are already taking reservations, with four properties already reserved.

“It demonstrates very clearly that there is a genuine increase in market confidence and a new sense of stability in the housing sector that gives us renewed faith in the future.”

David added that all properties at the company’s Oughtibrtidge Mill site in the north of the city were now sold, with the Sky-House Co Rother Valley development at Killamarsh, created for both downsizers and families, proving equally successful.

And with two new city centre sites - at Copper Street and in the Devonshire Quarter - now under way, the team is now looking for further development opportunities.

The Copper Street development is bringing Sky-House Co to the Shalesmoor area of Sheffield.

“Both these sites have attracted institutional investors, paving the way for a solid second half to 2025 for the business.

“We do now have new sites in the pipeline and we are excited to say that we will be making an announcement on these very soon.”

“Sky-House Co has become such a key feature of sites across the city, including Waverley, Oughtibridge, Killamarsh, the city centre and Stocksbridge.

“Our naturally sustainable homes blend modern design with durability, creating vibrant neighborhoods where people can thrive.

The Killamarsh development has also been a Sky-House Co hit for downsizes.

“Each property is crafted with care, prioritising sustainable materials and innovative, eco-friendly technology.

“We believe we’re not just building homes, we’re shaping spaces where community, nature and architecture come together beautifully.

“It’s eco-friendly and design rich housing at affordable prices, making the perfect choice for today’s home buyers and investors.”