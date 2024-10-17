Sky-House Co coming to Waverley’s Olive Lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is set to begin on the next phase of development for acclaimed housebuilder Sky-House Co at Waverley.

Sky-House Co is already firmly established at the major regeneration site between Rotherham and Sheffield.

Two existing Sky-House sites featuring almost 90 homes brought Sky-House to the site and were followed by Waverley Central, the 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley currently approaching completion, with 96 new homes in a series of house types based on the Sky-House concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

Now the company is looking forward to the start of work at Olive Lane, developer Harworth’s town centre scheme at Waverley, which will create a high-quality retail, leisure and community development centred around a pedestrianised high street.

Sky-House Co is starting work on its new Waverley Olive Lane site

And as part of that development there will also be a a mix of two and three bedroom properties.

“Olive Lane is delivering retail, commercial and a medical centre to the local neighbourhood and not only is it adjacent to our new Waverley Central development but will also embrace the Sky-House concept with these extra properties,” said Sky-House founder and director David Cross.

“These developments place us completely at the heart of Waverley, allowing us to contribute to a growing sense of community.

“Our mix of properties - including the four apartments - will create a blended community of first and last time buyers, young and growing families alike, all sharing our brand ideals for a design and eco-conscious market.

“Our brand is now growing everywhere from Rother Valley in the south of Sheffield to Oughtibridge and Stocksbridge in the north but Waverley remains a site of the greatest importance to us.”

To find out more about Sky-House at all its developments visit www.sky-house.co