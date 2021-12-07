Six bedroom house 'a stones throw-away from Sheffield city centre' for sale at just £125K
A fully let house in a Sheffield student village is for sale by auction with a guide price of £125,000.
The property is on Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, and is described as being ‘in Sheffield' s desirable student village’.
It will be auctioned online by Auction House South Yorkshire and the brochure says: “This property briefly comprises three double bedrooms and a bathroom to the ground floor, the entrance to the property and kitchen/diner to the first floor. Three double bedrooms and a second bathroom to the second floor.”
The brochure adds the property is a stones throw-away from the city centre, university and train station.
It adds: “All rooms in the property are let and combined are achieving £20,160 per annum giving a yield of 16%.”
The auction is on December 16 at 2pm. . You must register to bid. For details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/111784 or call 0114 223 0777.