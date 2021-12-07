The property is on Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, and is described as being ‘in Sheffield' s desirable student village’.

It will be auctioned online by Auction House South Yorkshire and the brochure says: “This property briefly comprises three double bedrooms and a bathroom to the ground floor, the entrance to the property and kitchen/diner to the first floor. Three double bedrooms and a second bathroom to the second floor.”

The brochure adds the property is a stones throw-away from the city centre, university and train station.

The property is unit 69, 200 Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park. It has six bedrooms and a guide price of £125,000.

It adds: “All rooms in the property are let and combined are achieving £20,160 per annum giving a yield of 16%.”