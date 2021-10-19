Six bedroom detached Sheffield home that 'needs work doing on it' sells for £140k
A six bedroom property in a student village in Sheffield topped the auction guide price and sold for £140,000.
Unit 38 in the Norfolk Park student residence is a detached property with two bathrooms on Norfolk Park Road. It had a guide price of £125,000 and sold prior to the auction.
The property was sold by Auction House South Yorkshire and area manager Sam Harris said it had drawn a lot of interest from potential buyers.
He added: “We achieved a really good price because the property needs work doing on it so I was pleased.
"If other people with property in the village are looking to sell please come forward because there are buyers willing to purchase.”
Properties in this area are popular for room lets and typically let for around £80-£90 per room per week which gives a potential achievable rental of £28,000 per annum.
For more details call the Auction House team on 0114 223 0777.