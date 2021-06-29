The detached property, which estate agent Redbrik, in its listing on property website Zoopla, is being offered chain free.

And the listing says: “It's perfect for entertaining friends and family, with a superb landscaped garden to the rear together with fully fitted bar to the front.

”Finished to the highest standard, the property is immaculately presented and has been significantly upgraded by the current owners."

Highlights among the 3,075 sq feet of accomodation include the ground-floor layout, with its “ample living and dining space”, with a “generous lounge”, snug and “fabulous integrated kitchen/dining area and additional family room”.

There are four first-floor double bedrooms, all with “luxury ensuites”, plus two further double bedrooms on the second floor, with a shared bathroom, all with substantial storage space.

Other features include an integral double garage and off-road parking for multiple vehicles, as well as the separate bar area and landscaped rear garden, with a lawn, patio and seating area.

1. Hallway The property is "finished to the highest standard".

2. Lounge The "generous" lounge features a multi-fuel stove.

3. Lounge Zoopla says: "You'll love the ground floor layout, with ample living and dining space, a fabulous integrated kitchen/dining area and additional family room."

4. Snug The property boasts two reception rooms.