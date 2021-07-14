Shop in Sheffield suburb sold for £210,000
A shop and flat investment in Sheffield sold at auction for the guide price of £210,000.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:42 am
The property on Birley Moor Crescent, Birley, was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson today July 13. The guide price was £200-£225,000 and the building is described as a substantial mixed residential/commercial property let at £18,200 per annum.
The online brochure says the ground floor premises are let to welder supply company UK Welder Ltd at £8,000 per annum since 2018 with a three month notice period required.