A recent analysis by Property Solvers, using five years of data from HM Land Registry, has uncovered the most and least expensive streets to buy a home in Sheffield.

Topping the list, the priciest street in the city boasts an eye-watering average property price of £1,617,125.

At the other end of the scale, the most affordable street comes in at just £45,785 - a big contrast that highlights Sheffield’s wide property price range.

The study ranks the top 8 most expensive and the top 10 cheapest streets in Sheffield, culminating in the least expensive street in the city for homebuyers.

To ensure reliability, only streets with more than three recorded property sales were included in the analysis.

It’s worth noting that while these are street-level averages, individual property prices varied widely. For example, one home on Dore Road sold for a staggering £3 million, while properties on Vickers Road, Lifford Street, and Shoreham Street changed hands for under £37,000.

1 . Dore Road (S17 3NB) Starting with the most expensive streets, on Dore Road houses sell for an average of £1,617,125.

2 . Snaithing Lane (S10 3LF) Snaithing Lane (S10 3LF) — On average, houses sell for £1,505,000.

3 . Stumperlowe Crescent Road (S10 3PR) Stumperlowe Crescent Road (S10 3PR) — On average, houses sell for £1,456,000.

4 . Whirlow Park Road (S11 9NN) Whirlow Park Road (S11 9NN) — On average, houses sell for £1,410,000.