Sheffield's 'imposing landmark' Cannon Hotel sold at auction along with Crookes barber shop and Neepsend workshop

The Cannon Hotel on Castle Street, had a guide price of £575,000 and was described as an imposing landmark city centre freehold building of character.
It was due to be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on December 7 but sold before the bidding started.
Other lots sold included a workshop which went for more than double the £25,000 asking price, houses and a shop. For more details on future auctions call 0114 276 0151.
Here is our pick of the December lots.
1. Corner property
A substantial stone built corner property on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, had a guide price of £125,000. It sold for £157,000.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
2. Three bedrooms
A modernised three bedroom house on Owler Lane, Page Hall, had a guide price of £60,000-£70,000. It is still available.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
3. Shop
This stone fronted end of terrace building on Crookes is a ground floor former barbers shop with residential to the upper floors. It had a guide price of £125,000 and sold for £162,000.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
4. Terraced
This two bedroom terraced house on Lloyd Street, Page Hall, had a guide price of £45,000. It sold for £57,000.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson