Sheffield's 'imposing landmark' Cannon Hotel sold at auction along with Crookes barber shop and Neepsend workshop

A landmark Sheffield city centre building due to be auctioned was sold before bidding got underway.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:13 am

The Cannon Hotel on Castle Street, had a guide price of £575,000 and was described as an imposing landmark city centre freehold building of character.

It was due to be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on December 7 but sold before the bidding started.

Other lots sold included a workshop which went for more than double the £25,000 asking price, houses and a shop. For more details on future auctions call 0114 276 0151.

Here is our pick of the December lots.

1. Corner property

A substantial stone built corner property on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, had a guide price of £125,000. It sold for £157,000.

2. Three bedrooms

A modernised three bedroom house on Owler Lane, Page Hall, had a guide price of £60,000-£70,000. It is still available.

3. Shop

This stone fronted end of terrace building on Crookes is a ground floor former barbers shop with residential to the upper floors. It had a guide price of £125,000 and sold for £162,000.

4. Terraced

This two bedroom terraced house on Lloyd Street, Page Hall, had a guide price of £45,000. It sold for £57,000.

