Sheffield's 'imposing landmark' Cannon Hotel sold at auction along with Crookes barber shop and Neepsend workshop

The Cannon Hotel on Castle Street, had a guide price of £575,000 and was described as an imposing landmark city centre freehold building of character.

It was due to be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on December 7 but sold before the bidding started.

Other lots sold included a workshop which went for more than double the £25,000 asking price, houses and a shop. For more details on future auctions call 0114 276 0151.

Here is our pick of the December lots.

1. Corner property A substantial stone built corner property on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, had a guide price of £125,000. It sold for £157,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

2. Three bedrooms A modernised three bedroom house on Owler Lane, Page Hall, had a guide price of £60,000-£70,000. It is still available. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

3. Shop This stone fronted end of terrace building on Crookes is a ground floor former barbers shop with residential to the upper floors. It had a guide price of £125,000 and sold for £162,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

4. Terraced This two bedroom terraced house on Lloyd Street, Page Hall, had a guide price of £45,000. It sold for £57,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales