Sheffield with a view – a first look inside the city’s coolest rooftop apartments

Social impact developer Capital&Centric has revealed new images of the two rooftop apartments in their converted Grade II listed Eyewitness Works.

Set on top of the 1950s annex of the former cutlery works, the two-bed apartments will set renters back £2000 a month, but with their own private rooftop terraces boasting stunning views across the city they’re set to be snapped up quickly.

Inside, the restored floor-to-ceiling windows flood the rooms with natural light giving way to the private balconies, whilst the spacious interiors are given a modern edge with HAY furniture, a collection of high-quality, sustainable Scandi pieces.

In the bedrooms, skylights create a unique atmosphere on a clear night and add to the contemporary feel.

The historic Grade II listed works on the city’s Milton Street has been restored into a mix of one-, two- and three-bed apartments, duplexes and townhouses, with the redbrick 1852 building retaining all the historic features and charm of the original, but with a distinct contemporary overhaul for the design conscious.

Accompanying new build Brunswick – named after the former Brunswick Hotel that closed its doors in 1964 – has been adorned with a huge green wall, with the entire side of the building covering in lush green planting.

Residents have exclusive access to three peaceful gardens in the internal courtyards – one featuring a giant friction screw press as a reminder of the building’s past – as well as a residents’ lounge, mini cini, co-working space and private dining.

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director of Capital&Centric, said:

“There’s huge demand for high-quality rental homes in Sheffield and the apartments at Eyewitness have flown out of the door. People are being drawn in not only by the beautiful architecture and history of the building, but by the proper community that’s formed there.

"The rooftop apartments at Eyewitness are something pretty special – with their own private rooftop terraces and stunning views across the city they offer something unique for Sheffield renters. We’re proud to have finished our work in Eyewitness with these high calibre apartments and it just goes to show the huge transformation happening in the city right now.”

Eyewitness Works is located in Sheffield’s Devonshire Quarter, just a stone’s throw from Devonshire Green. It is the first chapter of plans to transform the area into the 15 acre Mesters’ Village, with over 2,500 homes, makers spaces, café bars, delis and a school. The company has reimagined the area setting out a plan for how it could develop over the next five to 10 years.

Known for the transformation of some of the North’s stunning historic buildings, Capital&Centric even brought Channel 4 to Sheffield, with Eyewitness Works featuring weekly on The Big Interiors Battle, fronted by AJ Odudu in 2023. The team are also behind the reboot of Cannon Brewery with plans recently announced for a padel club at the new neighbourhood.

Spending an average of £3 million a week on regeneration, Capital&Centric has expanded from its foundations in Manchester, into towns and cities across the UK - like Buxton and Wolverhampton and Gateshead. The company recently announced its biggest project to date – delivering 2,000 homes for the UK’s largest new town, Northstowe in Cambridgeshire.

Viewings at Eyewitness Works are open to book via: www.capitalandcentric.com/eyewitness