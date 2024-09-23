The house on Linaker Road in Walkley enjoys an elevated position which creates the “panoramic views” across one of the most beautiful parts of the city.

It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £325,000 and is described as being “perfect for a family” due to the “excellent schools, local amenities, parks, transport links and countryside walks” in close proximity.

Entering through the front door, you find yourself in the bright living room. This leads deeper into the house taking you into the spacious kitchen/diner.

Two of the three bedrooms are on the first floor and are joined by the family bathroom. The third bedroom is found on the second floor.

Your panoramic views are best taken in from the low-maintenance garden, which features a patio seating area, pizza oven, hot tub, artificial lawn and planting to the borders.