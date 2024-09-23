Sheffield houses: 'Fantastic' £325,000 family home with PIZZA OVEN, HOT TUB and PANORAMIC VIEWS up for sale

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:02 BST

A fantastic family home in Sheffield with “stunning views” across Rivelin Valley has been listed for sale.

The house on Linaker Road in Walkley enjoys an elevated position which creates the “panoramic views” across one of the most beautiful parts of the city.

It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £325,000 and is described as being “perfect for a family” due to the “excellent schools, local amenities, parks, transport links and countryside walks” in close proximity.

Entering through the front door, you find yourself in the bright living room. This leads deeper into the house taking you into the spacious kitchen/diner.

Two of the three bedrooms are on the first floor and are joined by the family bathroom. The third bedroom is found on the second floor.

Your panoramic views are best taken in from the low-maintenance garden, which features a patio seating area, pizza oven, hot tub, artificial lawn and planting to the borders.

1. Walkley

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Rivelin Valley views

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaSheffieldProperty