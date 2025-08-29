The driveway has room for more than one car

This Sheffield Victorian semi has four double bedrooms, fireplaces, and a south-facing garden – all for £475,000.

On Lydgate Lane, just two miles west of Sheffield city centre, this handsome Victorian four-bedroom semi-detached house is available for offers in the region of £475,000. Full of original character and well-proportioned living space, it’s a family home with fireplaces, sash windows, a south-facing garden and strong local school links.

Purplebricks are delighted to present this property, offering the chance to secure a period home in one of Sheffield’s sought-after suburbs. See more here.

Inside, the property opens with a welcoming hallway leading into the main reception, complete with a bay window and striking fireplace. A second reception room also features a fireplace and connects to the cellar, currently used as a music room.

The fitted kitchen and an integrated oven and hob | Purplebricks

The fitted kitchen includes an integrated oven and hob, French doors to the garden, and is complemented by a utility room and WC.

Upstairs, the home offers four double bedrooms. Two sit on the main landing, alongside the family bathroom with bath and shower. A further landing area leads to two more bedrooms, which share a Jack-and-Jill ensuite shower room. The interiors blend Victorian detail with tasteful décor, ensuring period warmth alongside modern convenience.

At a glance Four double bedrooms Victorian home with period features Two reception rooms with fireplaces Family bathroom and Jack-and-Jill ensuite Driveway parking and south-facing garden

Outside, there’s a driveway with space for multiple vehicles, a front garden, and a generous south-facing rear garden ideal for family life or entertaining.

The property benefits from excellent local amenities in Crosspool, with shops, pubs and takeaways nearby, as well as frequent bus links to Sheffield city centre and the universities. Highly regarded schools for all ages are also within easy reach.