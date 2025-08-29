Victorian four-bedroom semi with garden for £475,000 in Sheffield
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On Lydgate Lane, just two miles west of Sheffield city centre, this handsome Victorian four-bedroom semi-detached house is available for offers in the region of £475,000. Full of original character and well-proportioned living space, it’s a family home with fireplaces, sash windows, a south-facing garden and strong local school links.
Purplebricks are delighted to present this property, offering the chance to secure a period home in one of Sheffield’s sought-after suburbs. See more here.
Inside, the property opens with a welcoming hallway leading into the main reception, complete with a bay window and striking fireplace. A second reception room also features a fireplace and connects to the cellar, currently used as a music room.
The fitted kitchen includes an integrated oven and hob, French doors to the garden, and is complemented by a utility room and WC.
Upstairs, the home offers four double bedrooms. Two sit on the main landing, alongside the family bathroom with bath and shower. A further landing area leads to two more bedrooms, which share a Jack-and-Jill ensuite shower room. The interiors blend Victorian detail with tasteful décor, ensuring period warmth alongside modern convenience.
Four double bedrooms
Victorian home with period features
Two reception rooms with fireplaces
Family bathroom and Jack-and-Jill ensuite
Driveway parking and south-facing garden
Outside, there’s a driveway with space for multiple vehicles, a front garden, and a generous south-facing rear garden ideal for family life or entertaining.
The property benefits from excellent local amenities in Crosspool, with shops, pubs and takeaways nearby, as well as frequent bus links to Sheffield city centre and the universities. Highly regarded schools for all ages are also within easy reach.