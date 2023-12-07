The house has been let out before and produces a "good healthy rental return"

A lovely two-bedroom home in Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local property market, with the agents saying it is "too good to miss".

With a guide price between £125,000 and £135,000, this end-of-terrace property is expected to be attractive to first time buyers and investors alike. The Zoopla listing, written by agents at Blundells, has described it as a "beauty" and an "ideal starter home".

Outside the house there is a good-sized driveway for a car to the front and a lovely rear garden with patio and lawn space.

The back door will put you straight into the kitchen, finished with a breakfast bar looking over the garden. The main entrance at the side of the property brings you into a small hall, which provides further access to the lounge or upstairs.

Both the bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom is, unsurprisingly, the largest and found to the front of the property. It is directly opposite the three-piece bathroom, with the door to the second bedroom found between them.

