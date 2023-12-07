News you can trust since 1887
9 lovely Sheffield photos inside two bedroom Southey Green home said to be 'too good to miss'

The house has been let out before and produces a "good healthy rental return"

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:17 GMT

A lovely two-bedroom home in Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local property market, with the agents saying it is "too good to miss".

With a guide price between £125,000 and £135,000, this end-of-terrace property is expected to be attractive to first time buyers and investors alike. The Zoopla listing, written by agents at Blundells, has described it as a "beauty" and an "ideal starter home".

Outside the house there is a good-sized driveway for a car to the front and a lovely rear garden with patio and lawn space.

The back door will put you straight into the kitchen, finished with a breakfast bar looking over the garden. The main entrance at the side of the property brings you into a small hall, which provides further access to the lounge or upstairs.

Both the bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom is, unsurprisingly, the largest and found to the front of the property. It is directly opposite the three-piece bathroom, with the door to the second bedroom found between them.

This charming end-of-terrace home has recently been listed on Zoopla. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. For Sale

This charming end-of-terrace home has recently been listed on Zoopla. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen is located to the rear of the ground floor and features a range of fitted storage options. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is located to the rear of the ground floor and features a range of fitted storage options. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen's breakfast bar offers a lovely spot for a couple to sit and enjoy the day's most important meal whilst looking out over the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Breakfast

The kitchen's breakfast bar offers a lovely spot for a couple to sit and enjoy the day's most important meal whilst looking out over the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The lounge towards the front of the house is very spacious and bright. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Lounge

The lounge towards the front of the house is very spacious and bright. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

