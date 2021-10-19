Sheffield trade counter, warehousing and offices sold for £261k
A trade counter, warehousing and offices in Sheffield was auctioned and beat the £250,000 guide price.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:42 pm
The property is on Carlisle Street, Attercliffe, and sold for £261,000. It is described as a substantial commercial investment.
It is a two storey warehouse/office building let for 10 years from May 2017 at £36,000 with upward only fifth year rent review.
The site is held leasehold for 99 years from March 10, 1958 and was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson. For details of future auctions call 0114 276 0151.