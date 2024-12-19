The one-bed space has hit the market for £35,000 as an investment opportunity for anyone seeking to let out their own student accommodation.
It is one of 109 rooms that have been built out of the former Crookes Valley Methodist Church & School on Crookes Valley Road.
Just a few short years ago, the Grade-II listed building, dated to 1881, was derelict and underwent renovations to become flats.
But this flat in particular has a unique feature that has been preserved through the renovations - an enormous Gothic circular window dominating the living room.
Anyone who has ever seen the building from street level will be struck by what it looks from like on the other side.
Take a look through our gallery below for a look at this one-of-a-kind feature.
And, if you were interested in making this room part of your portfolio, you can find more information on its Zoopla page.
