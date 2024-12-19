The one-bed space has hit the market for £35,000 as an investment opportunity for anyone seeking to let out their own student accommodation.

It is one of 109 rooms that have been built out of the former Crookes Valley Methodist Church & School on Crookes Valley Road.

Just a few short years ago, the Grade-II listed building, dated to 1881, was derelict and underwent renovations to become flats.

But this flat in particular has a unique feature that has been preserved through the renovations - an enormous Gothic circular window dominating the living room.

Anyone who has ever seen the building from street level will be struck by what it looks from like on the other side.

And, if you were interested in making this room part of your portfolio, you can find more information on its Zoopla page.

Crookes Valley Methodist Church and School This is the former Crookes Valley Methodist Church and School, which has now been transformed in 109 student flats. One of the units - Room 2, Flat 11 - is now on the market with a very distinctive feature...

Student flat The room for sale is otherwise a normal student flat, available on leasehold for £35,000.

The centrepiece The living room and kitchen is, in fact, dominated by this enormous, Gothic circular window.

The view from the road The view of the circular window from the road. Just a few short years ago, Crookes Valley Methodist Church was sadly derelict and had fallen to wrack and ruin.