Sheffield shop and advice centre among lots sold at auction

A city centre shop and an advice centre were the star lots in an online auction.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:53 pm

City firm Mark Jenkinson held the auction on September 7.

Lots included a shop/office in Glossop Road, the former Firth Park advice centre, a city centre office and and a house development opportunity in Gleadless.

Here are the results. Sales at previous auctions have hit £5million.

1. Office

An office on North Church Street in the city centre sold for £197,000. It had a guide price of £150,000. It is described as an attractive two storey period office building located in the Cathedral Quarter and offering potential for ongoing office use or conversion to residential, subject to appropriate consents.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

Photo Sales

2. Substantial

The former Firth Park Advice Centre on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, sold for £163,000. It had a guide price of £95,000. It is described as a substantial inner terrace with ground floor extension which is office accommodation.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

Photo Sales

3. Potential

A three bedroom town house on Heeley Green, Heeley, Sheffield, South Yorkshire sold for £100,500. It had a guide price of £78,000. The brochure says the house is brick built, with garage requiring general modernisation and offering potential for owner occupation or investment.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

Photo Sales

4. Terraced house

A terraced house on William Street, Broomhill, has a guide price of £190,000 and is still available. It is described as a refurbished four bed student house let until recently at £16,432pa and now available for re-letting. Car parking space to the rear.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3