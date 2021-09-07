Sheffield shop and advice centre among lots sold at auction

City firm Mark Jenkinson held the auction on September 7.
Lots included a shop/office in Glossop Road, the former Firth Park advice centre, a city centre office and and a house development opportunity in Gleadless.
Here are the results. Sales at previous auctions have hit £5million.
1. Office
An office on North Church Street in the city centre sold for £197,000. It had a guide price of £150,000. It is described as an attractive two storey period office building located in the Cathedral Quarter and offering potential for ongoing office use or conversion to residential, subject to appropriate consents.
2. Substantial
The former Firth Park Advice Centre on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, sold for £163,000. It had a guide price of £95,000. It is described as a substantial inner terrace with ground floor extension which is office accommodation.
3. Potential
A three bedroom town house on Heeley Green, Heeley, Sheffield, South Yorkshire sold for £100,500. It had a guide price of £78,000. The brochure says the house is brick built, with garage requiring general modernisation and offering potential for owner occupation or investment.
4. Terraced house
A terraced house on William Street, Broomhill, has a guide price of £190,000 and is still available. It is described as a refurbished four bed student house let until recently at £16,432pa and now available for re-letting. Car parking space to the rear.
