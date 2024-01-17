The property has been revamped by the current vendors.

A large and modern family home in Sheffield with the Peak District in close proximity has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Listed with Whitehornes, this three bedroom home on Winchester Road in Lodge Moor, S10, is just a stones throw away from the beautiful Peak District and some "unrivalled" local schools.

Set over two floors, the house is said to have been "totally transformed" by the current vendors. The contemporary interior is very bright and sleek, with natural light seemingly travelling through the home from front to back.

The ground floor features a lounge, kitchen/diner, breakfast area and entrance hall. The stairs take you to the first floor, which accommodates the three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside, the property benefits from tremendous views and a good-sized rear garden. There is also an electric vehicle charging point fitted, excellent for those already in possession of an EV.

1 . Lodge Moor This semi-detached family home has recently been put up for sale.

2 . Bright and airy The interior is very bright thanks to the large windows to both the front and rear.

3 . Lounge The house has been "totally transformed" by the current vendors to create this modern home in one of Sheffield's most sought-after areas.