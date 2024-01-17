News you can trust since 1887
9 lovely Sheffield photos inside modern family home just on the edge of the Peak District

The property has been revamped by the current vendors.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT

A large and modern family home in Sheffield with the Peak District in close proximity has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Listed with Whitehornes, this three bedroom home on Winchester Road in Lodge Moor, S10, is just a stones throw away from the beautiful Peak District and some "unrivalled" local schools.

Set over two floors, the house is said to have been "totally transformed" by the current vendors. The contemporary interior is very bright and sleek, with natural light seemingly travelling through the home from front to back.

The ground floor features a lounge, kitchen/diner, breakfast area and entrance hall. The stairs take you to the first floor, which accommodates the three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside, the property benefits from tremendous views and a good-sized rear garden. There is also an electric vehicle charging point fitted, excellent for those already in possession of an EV.

This semi-detached family home has recently been put up for sale. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)

1. Lodge Moor

The interior is very bright thanks to the large windows to both the front and rear. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)

2. Bright and airy

The house has been "totally transformed" by the current vendors to create this modern home in one of Sheffield's most sought-after areas. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)

3. Lounge

To the rear of the kitchen, this breakfast area offers a space to enjoy your morning meal with a view. (Photo courtesy of Whitehornes Estate Agents)

4. Breakfast area

