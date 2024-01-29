News you can trust since 1887
13 mindbending Sheffield photos inside unique, self-build home with seven bedrooms, home cinema and bar

This enormous home is one you will want to see.

Published 29th Jan 2024

A truly unique self-build home in Sheffield has been listed for sale for £800,000.

The mindbending property, being sold through Keller Williams in a Zoopla listing, has seven bedrooms, a home cinema and a bar. The house is planted in the middle of an extensive plot of land, with woodland and countryside all around.

Set over three floors, the house is very big and very bright. The side of the house is adorned with lots of glass, allowing the light to "flood" in - as the agents have written.

Each of the seven bedrooms were individually designed, but the master suite is the pièce de résistance of this purpose-built property.

It has an enormous bedroom space, with huge glass doors offering vast views over the countryside beyond the property grounds. It has a large dressing room, with lots of space for clothing, and an incredible en-suite which has a real modern finish and a rare twin shower space.

Balconies can be found to the front and back of the property - one on the first floor outside the open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, and one to the front on the second floor.

This self-build home in Woodhouse is one of the most unique homes on the market in Sheffield right now. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Inside the front doors

This self-build home in Woodhouse is one of the most unique homes on the market in Sheffield right now. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The colour parts of this photograph show the expansive property up for sale. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Expansive grounds

The colour parts of this photograph show the expansive property up for sale. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

This custom-built residence has "industrial charm". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Above the entrance

This custom-built residence has "industrial charm". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen/diner and living rooms are found on the first floor and are flooded with natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Kitchen

The kitchen/diner and living rooms are found on the first floor and are flooded with natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

