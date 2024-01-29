A truly unique self-build home in Sheffield has been listed for sale for £800,000.

The mindbending property, being sold through Keller Williams in a Zoopla listing, has seven bedrooms, a home cinema and a bar. The house is planted in the middle of an extensive plot of land, with woodland and countryside all around.

Set over three floors, the house is very big and very bright. The side of the house is adorned with lots of glass, allowing the light to "flood" in - as the agents have written.

Each of the seven bedrooms were individually designed, but the master suite is the pièce de résistance of this purpose-built property.

It has an enormous bedroom space, with huge glass doors offering vast views over the countryside beyond the property grounds. It has a large dressing room, with lots of space for clothing, and an incredible en-suite which has a real modern finish and a rare twin shower space.

Balconies can be found to the front and back of the property - one on the first floor outside the open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, and one to the front on the second floor.

