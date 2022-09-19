News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield roads with speed cameras including Manor, Parkway and Crosspool

Here’s where the speed cameras are stationed across South Yorkshire including many busy routes including Penistone Road.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:45 am

Information courtesy of South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

Read More

Read More
These are 13 of the best pubs, micro-breweries and real ale places in Sheffield ...

A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool

Sheffield Parkway.

Most Popular

A57 Sheffield Parkway

A61 Halifax Road

A61 Harborough Hill Road

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough

A61 Penistone Road, Grenoside

A61 Penistone Road, Neepsend

A61 Wakefield Road, Smithies

A61 Wakefield Road, Staincross

A6102 Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe

A6102 Prince of Wales Road

A6102 Prince of Wales Road, Darnall

A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road

A6133 Park Road, Locke Park

A6135 Birley Moor Road, Manor

A6135 Burngreave Road

A6135 Ecclesfield Road

A618 Aughton Road, Aughton

A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar

A625 Ecclesall Road South

A628 Barnsley Road, Brierley

A628 Pontefract Road, Oakwell

A629 Halifax Road, Thurgoland

A629 Wortley Road

A630 Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley

A633 High Street, Rawmarsh

A638 Great North Road, Adwick-le-Street

A638 York Road, Sunnyfields

B6089 Greasbrough Street, Thorn Hill

B6098 Furlong Road, Bolton upon Dearne

Fish Dam Lane, Carlton

Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe

South YorkshireSheffield