Step inside this stunning three-bedroom period home in Sheffield’s Woodhouse Mill where every inch is used to make a sense of cozy luxury.

This is Old Fence Church, a tastefully converted former church on Sheffield Road that is now a sumptuous family home with bags of charm on the market for £595,000.

Presented by estate agents Blenheim Park Estates, the former church hall is now a sweeping open plan living room, where a mezzanine, spiral staircase, brick fireplace and beamed ceiling create a sense of grand proportions.

And, on the more contemporary side, is the living kitchen where huge south facing windows flood the ground floor with light and afford wonderful views, all served with a high-quality Karl Benz kitchen and space to entertain.

And, up the glazed oak staircase, the new owners will find their “sumptuous” master bedroom suite with fitted furniture and a luxury wet room shower all in the same view.

Old Fence Church is located between Woodhouse and Swallownest with an array of easily accessible amenities, including supermarkets, shops, cafes and public houses.

See our gallery below for views inside this luxurious home, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

Blenheim Park Estates presents this beautiful period home in Woodhouse Mill - a gorgeous, cozy and grand three-bedroom home on the market for £595,000.

Blenheim Park Estates presents this beautiful period home in Woodhouse Mill - a gorgeous, cozy and grand three-bedroom home on the market for £595,000. | Blenheim Park Estates

This stunning home is a feast for the eyes with a sweeping open plan style, attractive views and heapings of class.

This stunning home is a feast for the eyes with a sweeping open plan style, attractive views and heapings of class. | Blenheim Park Estates

The cavernous proportions, exposed-beam ceiling and open views to each and every part of the house makes this period home a breathtaking scene to take in.

The cavernous proportions, exposed-beam ceiling and open views to each and every part of the house makes this period home a breathtaking scene to take in. | Blenheim Park Estates

The three-bedroom period house is also directly next door to the 'Outstanding' rated Aston Fence Junior and Infant School and could make a beautiful home for a growing family.

The three-bedroom period house is also directly next door to the 'Outstanding' rated Aston Fence Junior and Infant School and could make a beautiful home for a growing family. | Blenheim Park Estates

