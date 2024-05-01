A huge seven bedroom mega-home on one of the "finest residential roads" in Sheffield is currently for sale.

Listed on Zoopla by Whitehornes Estate Agents, this "truly spectacular" home is found on Ivy Park Road in the heart of Ranmoor, S10. The accommodation is set over three floors, with an additional cellar level beneath.

The ground floor features a study, kitchen/breakfast room, two lounges and a utility room. Two cellar rooms are located in the basement.

Four of the seven bedrooms are found on the first floor, as well as two out of four bathrooms. The final three bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms are located on the second floor.

The gardens are very large and feature plenty of lawn space and good patio space as well.

