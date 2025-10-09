Sheffield ranked one of the most affordable cities to build – these homes prove it

The city has been ranked one of the most cost-effective places in England to build a family home, according to a new study – and a look at the local housing market proves just how affordable the city really is.

The research, carried out by property expert Kevin Barzegar of Kaybridge Residential, analysed every English city and scored them based on land prices, labour costs and construction demand.

Sheffield placed fifth overall with a Construction Suitability Score of 82.65, making it one of the strongest contenders in the country.

More significantly, Sheffield topped the national list for building affordability, meaning no other English city offers better value when it comes to constructing a home from the ground up.

Barzegar said the data highlights “how regional variations in land prices, labour costs and construction demand shape where families can most affordably build their dream home.”

At a time when many across the country are being priced out of homeownership, Sheffield stands out as a place where both buying and building are still within reach.

In fact, a quick look at the current market reveals a number of properties available for as little as £50,000 – far below the national average.

In areas such as S2 and S4, one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom terraces are going to auction with guide prices starting from just £50,000 to £55,000, while in Parson Cross and Shiregreen, larger two and three-bedroom homes can be found between £65,000 and £75,000.

The properties below are three of the cheapest on the Sheffield market.

