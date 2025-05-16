Sheffield property: Zoopla's cheapest listed house set to go up for auction, starting at £60,000

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 13:44 BST

This fixer-upper could be perfect for any buyer looking for a project.

Going to auction at £60,000, this three-bedroom end terrace in Woodhouse could be the perfect project for any young family or first time buyer wanting to put their DIY skills to the test.

While significant decoration work would be needed to bringing the property to modern standards, the framework is there for a perfect family home.

With three good-sized bedrooms, two of which include built-in wardrobes, and a large private garden, this could end up being the bargain of a lifetime.

So take a walk through this exciting opportunity put up by EweMove Sales & Lettings.

Those wishing to find out more can do so here.

With bids on this three bedroom property starting at £60,000 it may be the perfect project for a first time buyer.

Three bed end terrace house - Badger Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13

With bids on this three bedroom property starting at £60,000 it may be the perfect project for a first time buyer.

Photo Sales
The property comes with a fully-fitted kitchen, though one that is in need of an upgrade.

Three bed end terrace house - Badger Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13

The property comes with a fully-fitted kitchen, though one that is in need of an upgrade.

Photo Sales
A large living/dining room connects to the back garden with patio doors.

Three bed end terrace house - Badger Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13

A large living/dining room connects to the back garden with patio doors.

Photo Sales
The large private back garden offers a lot of space for any green-fingered buyer.

Three bed end terrace house - Badger Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13

The large private back garden offers a lot of space for any green-fingered buyer.

Photo Sales
