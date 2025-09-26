Sheffield Property: Woodseats home offers cosy living room, fitted kitchen and garage for £260,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An impressively decorated, two-bed Woodseats home has hit the market for £260,000.

A well-presented two-bedroom home has come to market on Perigree Road, offering buyers the chance to step into a popular Sheffield neighbourhood with plenty on the doorstep.

The property opens with a welcoming hallway leading into a bright and comfortable living room, a space that feels both homely and practical.

To the rear, the kitchen and dining area offers a sociable hub for family meals, with doors opening directly onto the garden to make the most of sunny days.

Upstairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexibility, while a family bathroom completes the layout.

One of the standout features is the outdoor space.

The rear garden is generous and well maintained, offering plenty of room for hosting friends.

To the front, a private driveway and garage add the benefit of secure parking and extra storage.

Perigree Road is a sought-after spot, close to a mix of everyday amenities and leisure options.

Abbeydale Road is a short walk away, with its independent quirky shops adding character to the area.

Graves Park is around 15 minutes on foot, offering wide green spaces for walking, running or family outings.

There are also gyms, supermarkets and schools within easy reach, along with strong transport links into Sheffield city centre.

Take a closer look on Purplebricks.

1. Perigree Road, Sheffield, S8 0NE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Perigree Road, Sheffield, S8 0NE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Perigree Road, Sheffield, S8 0NE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Perigree Road, Sheffield, S8 0NE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SpaceAbbeydale RoadPropertySheffieldGraves ParkSchoolsGymsParking
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice