A well-presented two-bedroom home has come to market on Perigree Road, offering buyers the chance to step into a popular Sheffield neighbourhood with plenty on the doorstep.

The property opens with a welcoming hallway leading into a bright and comfortable living room, a space that feels both homely and practical.

To the rear, the kitchen and dining area offers a sociable hub for family meals, with doors opening directly onto the garden to make the most of sunny days.

Upstairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexibility, while a family bathroom completes the layout.

One of the standout features is the outdoor space.

The rear garden is generous and well maintained, offering plenty of room for hosting friends.

To the front, a private driveway and garage add the benefit of secure parking and extra storage.

Perigree Road is a sought-after spot, close to a mix of everyday amenities and leisure options.

Abbeydale Road is a short walk away, with its independent quirky shops adding character to the area.

Graves Park is around 15 minutes on foot, offering wide green spaces for walking, running or family outings.