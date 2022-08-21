Sheffield Property: 'Wonderful' grade II listed country home on market for £1,250,000
This tremendous grade-II listed country home has over 5,200 square feet of floor space and is on the market for £1,250,000.
It comes with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and has some tremendous views of the surrounding countryside.
Jennifer Kendrew, property agent at Savills in York and who is leading the sale of the property, says: "There is so much to admire about More Hall. Not only does it have a fantastic history but it has the most wonderful vantage point, offering both privacy and beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. It's also got a lovely balance for those seeking a village life but in need of having good transport links within easy reach."
The building has over two acres of grounds which have an array of ponds, an orchard and a woodland garden.
It is historically special and dates back to the 16th century, when it was owned by Thomas More, but has been fantastically restored by the current owner.
If you’d like to read more about this property you can find it on the Savills website, here.