It comes with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and has some tremendous views of the surrounding countryside.

Jennifer Kendrew, property agent at Savills in York and who is leading the sale of the property, says: "There is so much to admire about More Hall. Not only does it have a fantastic history but it has the most wonderful vantage point, offering both privacy and beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. It's also got a lovely balance for those seeking a village life but in need of having good transport links within easy reach."

The building has over two acres of grounds which have an array of ponds, an orchard and a woodland garden.

It is historically special and dates back to the 16th century, when it was owned by Thomas More, but has been fantastically restored by the current owner.

If you’d like to read more about this property you can find it on the Savills website, here.

1. Expansive grounds The gardens of this country home are stupendous and have terrific views around the countryside beyond. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Gardens The grounds of the property are 2.17 acres. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Gardens Not only are the views within the garden beautiful, they are just as amazing beyond as well. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Garden The homes is situated in the countryside of the Ewden Valley just a mile from Bolderstone Village. Photo: Savills Photo Sales