Sheffield property video: Take a tour round one of city's finest apartments for sale at £795,000

Here’s your chance to take a video tour round a penthouse apartment described as ‘undoubtedly one of Sheffield’s finest’ which is for sale at £795,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:08 am

The property has three bedrooms and is at Braemore, a sought-after development on Ecclesall Road South, Ecclesall.

It is for sale with Redbrik and the brochure says: “Finished to a high standard throughout, the apartment offers generous living space alongside well-appointed bedrooms and fabulous views across the city.

“Reconfigured by the current owner, there's an open plan feel to the lounge/dining room, leading out to the south-facing balcony - perfect for entertaining family and friends.

“A superbly appointed breakfast kitchen includes a full range of integrated appliances and is finished with granite work surfaces.

“The bedrooms are all beautifully appointed with fitted wardrobes. They are all complete with luxury en-suite, with the principal further enhanced by a second balcony overlooking communal grounds.”

Now watch the video and see for yourself.

