The house, on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, is set over three floors and was auctioned on November 11.

The Auction House South Yorkshire brochure describes it as an interesting opportunity and both apartments have separate access.

It adds: “The property would suit a developer/investor that could potentially convert it back into a house or perhaps update the current apartments and let them out with rents in excess of £450 per calendar month achievable for the ground floor apartment and in excess of £750 per calendar month achievable for the upstairs apartment."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough.

The brochure says the area is popular due the many pubs, bars and restaurants. It also on the tram route into the city centre. For information on future auctions visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/