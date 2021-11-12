Sheffield property: two apartments sell for four times asking price
An end of terrace property which has been split into two individual apartments sold for £162,000 – more than four times the guide price of £35,000.
The house, on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, is set over three floors and was auctioned on November 11.
The Auction House South Yorkshire brochure describes it as an interesting opportunity and both apartments have separate access.
It adds: “The property would suit a developer/investor that could potentially convert it back into a house or perhaps update the current apartments and let them out with rents in excess of £450 per calendar month achievable for the ground floor apartment and in excess of £750 per calendar month achievable for the upstairs apartment."
The brochure says the area is popular due the many pubs, bars and restaurants. It also on the tram route into the city centre.
