The three bed property is on South Road, High Green, and the sale brochure says the house is beautifully presented.

It is being marketed by Strike estate agents and is listed on Zoopla. The sale brochure says: “Looking for your next home that's full of character and charm? Then check out this beautifully presented traditional terraced home, situated in the sought after residential area on the outskirts of Sheffield.”

The brochure adds that the house is within walking distance of an excellent range of local amenities, schools catchment, local doctors surgery, great pubs and restaurants and a short distance to the M1.

Call the agent on 01134 828049 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61159728/?search_identifier=9d7a7dab9af3c84e075e928671ad3970.

1. Stylish The newly fitted kitchen is described by the Strike brochure as stylish. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room The living room is described as spacious with a feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge The lounge is a light and bright space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Utility room The utility room has a tiled floor and is a flexible space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales