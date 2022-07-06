The home, on Psalter Lane, has private gated parking and a roof terrace, which can only be accessed through the house, offering tremendous views across Ranmoor and the rest of the city.

After entry you climb the stairs to the bedrooms on the first floor, the modern open plan kitchen/living/dining area on the second floor and then finally the private roof terrace at the very top.

The house has been described as “the epitome of contemporary modern open plan living” in one of Sheffield’s “most sought after and desirable residential suburbs”.

The house is perfect for fans of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the property on each floor.

Valued between £425,000 and £450,000, this property is said to be perfect for professional couples or for the family market.

1. Kitchen The modern looking kitchen shares the second floor with the open plan living/dining room and is directly above the three bedrooms on the first floor. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

2. City views The roof terrace and magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows offer tremendous views over Ranmoor and the rest of the city for you to enjoy whilst relaxing. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen is advertised as "larger than average" and receives lots of natural light from the floor to ceiling window at the front of the room. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

4. Roof Terrace The private roof terrace is accessed via a door at the top of the property's main staircases. It is completely private to this house and unique to this property and it's neighbours. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales