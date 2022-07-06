The home, on Psalter Lane, has private gated parking and a roof terrace, which can only be accessed through the house, offering tremendous views across Ranmoor and the rest of the city.
After entry you climb the stairs to the bedrooms on the first floor, the modern open plan kitchen/living/dining area on the second floor and then finally the private roof terrace at the very top.
The house has been described as “the epitome of contemporary modern open plan living” in one of Sheffield’s “most sought after and desirable residential suburbs”.
The house is perfect for fans of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the property on each floor.
Valued between £425,000 and £450,000, this property is said to be perfect for professional couples or for the family market.
