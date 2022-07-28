These incredible new builds are expected to be ready within the next year, with two expected this year.

Sheffield Property: Three stunning new build homes expected to be completed within the next year

There are a number of incredible new build properties on the market in Sheffield at the moment, here are a handful of the ones expected to be ready within the next year.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:13 am

These properties are still being developed but are expected to look absolutely stunning, as shown in some of the computer generated images of the homes.

They each have at least four-bedrooms making them fantastic places to settle down with your family.

The incredible, modern homes include special features like cinema rooms, courtyards and high-end kitchens.

Take a look through these photos below and if you want to see more, you can find the properties on the following links.

Chorley Drive, on Rightmove, here.

Green Lane, on Redbrik, here.

Firbeck Hall, on Redbrik, here.

1. Chorley Lane, Fulwood

This stunning property is on the market for a whopping £1,350,000 and comes with five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms and an amazing cinema room.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Chorley Lane, Fulwood

The kitchen will be fitted with the latest appliances and will offer tremendous views over the private garden out the back.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Chorley Lane, Fulwood

The home will have a designated cinema room, or bedroom, depending on how the homeowners wish to use it.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Chorley Lane, Fulwood

The master bedroom will come with a walk-in wardrobe space and a beautiful en-suite bathroom

Photo: Rightmove

