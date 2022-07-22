The Rightmove house prices index revealed another rise to house prices last month as the market hit new record highs, with property continuing to remain in demand after the pandemic.
We’ve found some examples of family homes with three bedrooms, all for less than the £243,632 South Yorkshire average.
If you want to view these homes yourself, you can find each of their links below.
1. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park
This three-bed, two-bath property is just one of our three brilliant examples of a family home for under £243,000. It looks lovely and has three floors in total, with a balcony at the very top.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park
This open plan living/kitchen/dining area is perfect for keeping an eye on the kids no matter what you're doing, with the sofas currently placed directly next to the massive patio doors leading to the family friendly garden.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park
This is one of three double-bedrooms in this property and is located on the first floor. It's large, spacious and has plenty of room for storage and is a super comfy room the whole family will be fighting for when you move in.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park
This beautiful, modern family bathroom comes equipped with all of the necessities, with lights around the mirror to help you get ready in the morning.
Photo: Rightmove