The kitchen at Duncan Road in Crookes. There three properties are brilliant options for families searching for a new home.

Sheffield Property: Three family homes for sale for less than the city's average house price

The average house price in South Yorkshire currently sits at just over £243,000 after a 0.4 per cent increase across the country to prices last month. We’ve found three beautiful family homes for less than the region’s average.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 5:19 pm

The Rightmove house prices index revealed another rise to house prices last month as the market hit new record highs, with property continuing to remain in demand after the pandemic.

We’ve found some examples of family homes with three bedrooms, all for less than the £243,632 South Yorkshire average.

If you want to view these homes yourself, you can find each of their links below.

For Guildford Avenue, click here.

For Duncan Road, click here.

For Charnock Dale Road, click here.

1. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park

This three-bed, two-bath property is just one of our three brilliant examples of a family home for under £243,000. It looks lovely and has three floors in total, with a balcony at the very top.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park

This open plan living/kitchen/dining area is perfect for keeping an eye on the kids no matter what you're doing, with the sofas currently placed directly next to the massive patio doors leading to the family friendly garden.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park

This is one of three double-bedrooms in this property and is located on the first floor. It's large, spacious and has plenty of room for storage and is a super comfy room the whole family will be fighting for when you move in.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park

This beautiful, modern family bathroom comes equipped with all of the necessities, with lights around the mirror to help you get ready in the morning.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
PropertySheffieldSouth YorkshireRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3