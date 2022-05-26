The property, on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, was described as being in need of modernisation and a perfect project for a developer.
It was sold by Auction House South Yorkshire in an online event. The guide price started at £65,000 and the house sold for £119,000.
The property brochure said the house would be a good addition to a buy-to-let portfolio, with rents in the region of £650-£700 being achievable.
It added: “The property briefly comprises a living room, and kitchen/diner on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property benefits from both a front and rear garden.
“The property has had new double glazing for the windows and doors installed in the last five years. ”
