Located near scenic nature in Lowedges, the terraced house offers plenty of space that can be adapted and personalised for anyone’s needs.

A stylish kitchen was recently refurbished in 2024, while the living room offers space to relax with patio doors leading into the garden.

Three well-sized rooms on the first floor are perfect to be adapted to owners needs.

Pictures inside reveal rooms have currently been converted into a walk-in wardrobe and cinema room.

Meanwhile a converted loft on the second floor offers plenty of additional space, and currently includes a king-sized bed.

The house, on Lowedges Road, is currently up for sale on Purplebricks for offers in the region of £190,000.

More information can be found on the estate agents’ website here.

