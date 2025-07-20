Sheffield Property: Three-bed house with private patio and loft space on safe for £190,000

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 14:38 BST

This three-bed house with additional loft space has gone up for sale.

Located near scenic nature in Lowedges, the terraced house offers plenty of space that can be adapted and personalised for anyone’s needs.

A stylish kitchen was recently refurbished in 2024, while the living room offers space to relax with patio doors leading into the garden.

Three well-sized rooms on the first floor are perfect to be adapted to owners needs.

Pictures inside reveal rooms have currently been converted into a walk-in wardrobe and cinema room.

Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox

Meanwhile a converted loft on the second floor offers plenty of additional space, and currently includes a king-sized bed.

The house, on Lowedges Road, is currently up for sale on Purplebricks for offers in the region of £190,000.

More information can be found on the estate agents’ website here.

This three-bed house is up for sale for £190,000.

1. Three-bed terraced house, Lowedges Road

This three-bed house is up for sale for £190,000. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The stylish kitchen has recently been refurbished.

2. Three-bed terraced house, Lowedges Road

The stylish kitchen has recently been refurbished. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The living room offers a comfortable open space, with patio doors leading to the back garden.

3. Three-bed terraced house, Lowedges Road

The living room offers a comfortable open space, with patio doors leading to the back garden. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The first-floor features three versatile bedrooms.

4. Three-bed terraced house, Lowedges Road

The first-floor features three versatile bedrooms. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice