And if that’s your idea of a perfect evening, then this house near Hillsborough may be perfect for you.

The three bedroom, semi-detached house on Loxley Road is stylish throughout.

Owners are treated to a detached garage, perfect for protecting your cars and not having to worry about parallel parking on busy streets.

The kitchen has a cottage-style charm, while the living room is fitted with a log-burning fireplace for cold nights in.

And in the back garden is a glorious patio area, where you can soak in the sun and enjoy hosting friends.

The house is up for sale on Purplebricks, with agents looking for offers in excess of £310,000.

More information can be found on the Purplebricks website here.

1 . Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road This stylish house with a detached garage has everything you could want in a home. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road A spacious kitchen has all the essentials already installed. | Purple Photo Sales

3 . Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road The stylish layout includes a farmhouse sink and dining table. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road A small hallway connects the kitchen to the garden, with room for storage and utilities. | Purplebricks Photo Sales