Sheffield property: Three-bed home with detached garage and sun-soaked patio up for sale at £310,000

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:41 BST

During summer, there are few things better than inviting over friends to enjoy a relaxed evening.

And if that’s your idea of a perfect evening, then this house near Hillsborough may be perfect for you.

The three bedroom, semi-detached house on Loxley Road is stylish throughout.

Owners are treated to a detached garage, perfect for protecting your cars and not having to worry about parallel parking on busy streets.

The kitchen has a cottage-style charm, while the living room is fitted with a log-burning fireplace for cold nights in.

And in the back garden is a glorious patio area, where you can soak in the sun and enjoy hosting friends.

The house is up for sale on Purplebricks, with agents looking for offers in excess of £310,000.

More information can be found on the Purplebricks website here.

This stylish house with a detached garage has everything you could want in a home.

1. Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road

This stylish house with a detached garage has everything you could want in a home. | Purplebricks

A spacious kitchen has all the essentials already installed.

2. Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road

A spacious kitchen has all the essentials already installed. | Purple

The stylish layout includes a farmhouse sink and dining table.

3. Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road

The stylish layout includes a farmhouse sink and dining table. | Purplebricks

A small hallway connects the kitchen to the garden, with room for storage and utilities.

4. Three-bed semi-detached house, Loxley Road

A small hallway connects the kitchen to the garden, with room for storage and utilities. | Purplebricks

