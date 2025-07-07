For those looking for a property with potential, this two-bedroom ground floor flat in the Manor area is a real steal.

Priced at just £95,000, it offers spacious living in a great location close to Sheffield city centre - just 21 minutes by public transport or an 11-minute drive.

The flat is in need of some modernisation, but with the right eye, and passion for decoration this flat has the space and potential to make any owner proud.

The flat offers a spacious and practical layout, starting with a central hallway leading to all rooms.

The generous living room stretches over six metres and is filled with natural light thanks to dual-aspect windows.

Though the large windows are currently hidden behind blinds, these could be removed to let in all the natural light.

The kitchen is well-sized and functional, with fitted units, good worktop space and integrated appliances.

Both bedrooms are good-sized doubles.

The main bedroom feels spacious and offers room for extra storage, while the second bedroom is ideal as a guest room, home office or children’s bedroom.

There’s a wet room and a separate toilet for added convenience, and a dedicated utility room offers extra storage and space for laundry appliances.

Manor Fields Park is only a seven-minute walk away, perfect for a morning stroll, and Springs Leisure Centre can be reached in around 14 minutes.