The two-bed property is located on Co-operative Street in Goldthorpe, Rotherham and has a guide price of £16,000 making it the cheapest on the South Yorkshire market right now.

Sheffield Property: This £16,000 property may be the cheapest for sale in South Yorkshire right now

A £16,000 property is up for auction in South Yorkshire and may be a fantastic investment for landlords – with rental income for one year estimated to be nearly double the guide price.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 6:26 am

The property in Goldthorpe, Rotherham, is in an area where rents can range between £425-£500 per month, meaning if rented out at the top of the band, the income could cover the guide price in just 32 weeks.

There are a lot of improvements needed on the property, with the house being described as “ready for updating internally”.

The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and living room downstairs and a private garden to the rear.

The auction will be online at Auction House South Yorkshire, with bidding on the property opening at 1pm on July 11. You can find the auction with all the properties on offer here.

1. Living Room

The front door of the property enters straight into the living room. The room features a big front-facing window, a radiator and fireplace.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The floor plan for the property has an open-plan dining room and kitchen. The kitchen leads straight onto the property's private rear garden.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

The dining area has doors to storage and the stairs, leading up to the two bedrooms.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Photo Sales

4. Bathroom

The bathroom is located downstairs next to the kitchen and dining room. It has been fitted with a sink, toilet and bath.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Photo Sales
PropertySouth YorkshireSheffieldRotherham
Next Page
Page 1 of 2