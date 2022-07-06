The property in Goldthorpe, Rotherham, is in an area where rents can range between £425-£500 per month, meaning if rented out at the top of the band, the income could cover the guide price in just 32 weeks.

There are a lot of improvements needed on the property, with the house being described as “ready for updating internally”.

The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and living room downstairs and a private garden to the rear.

The auction will be online at Auction House South Yorkshire, with bidding on the property opening at 1pm on July 11. You can find the auction with all the properties on offer here.

1. Living Room The front door of the property enters straight into the living room. The room features a big front-facing window, a radiator and fireplace.

2. Kitchen The floor plan for the property has an open-plan dining room and kitchen. The kitchen leads straight onto the property's private rear garden.

3. Dining room The dining area has doors to storage and the stairs, leading up to the two bedrooms.

4. Bathroom The bathroom is located downstairs next to the kitchen and dining room. It has been fitted with a sink, toilet and bath.