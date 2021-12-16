So what are the most popular Sheffield postcodes of the year? We teamed up with tech-led estate agent Purplebricks to find out where house hunters were looking.

Data from the past year - January 1 to November 30, 2021, has revealed that the most popular postcodes/areas searched for are:

S35 - Chapeltown, Grenoside,Oughtibridge

S9 - Tinsley, Meadowhall, Darnall

S13 - Woodhouse, Richmond, Handsworth

S6 - Hillsboro, Wadsley, Stannington

S60-66 Rotherham

The most popular search prices have been for houses worth between £150,000 and £200,000 with three to four bedrooms.

Purplebricks experts say S6 has properties which first time buyers can afford and have good transport links to the city centre, via Supertram and bus services.

Rotherham postcodes are said to be desirable due to good school catchment areas and a convenient commute time to major cities and towns.

Luke Williams, local property partner at Purplebricks for Sheffield, said: “S6 is a popular area with first time buyers because there is a high saturation of terrace and semi-detached properties that are affordable for first time buyers. Properties fall in a bracket of £150-£250k generally.”

Ivan Fewtrell, local property partner for Purplebricks for Sheffield, added: "S6 continues to prove popular with house buyers as it's surrounded by idyllic walks, either along the River Rivelin in to Sheffield, or out towards Rivelin Dams, which is situated close to Wyoming Brooks Nature Reserve and with its well marked paths is frequented by cyclists, walkers, runners and horse-riders alike.

"With great transport links to Sheffield city centre with its fine restaurants and theatres, as well as to Manchester, S6 is situated in the perfect spot. It really does fulfil a house buyer's wish list."

Sue Furniss, local property partner for Purplebricks, said: “Rotherham is a very desirable area and remains popular with buyers. It’s easy to commute to all major towns and cities, it’s close to the M1 and M18 motorways, and there are some great attractions in the area including Gullivers Kingdom and Rother Valley Country Park. There are plenty of local amenities and a good school catchment area.”

The sales frenzy meant Sheffield was one of the best places in the UK to sell a home with the average time being just 21 days, according to a survey.

The city was sixth on a list of more than 40 UK cities as figures showed the property market had grown in Sheffield by 10.7 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

Housing finance experts TIC Finance analysed the market growth rate, the average number of days it takes to sell a property, as well as the average estate agent fee in the area.

A selection of properties currently for sale in Sheffield which meet aspects of the Purplebricks search criteria are:

Three bedroom detached house, Myers Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham, S65 3SU £180,000

Three bedroom detached house, Burncross Drive, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 1DJ - £290,000

Four bedroom detached house - Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, S5 8XE - £300,000

Three bedroom semi-detached house - Hereward Road, Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, S5 7UA - £185,000

Three bedroom detached house, Pen Nook Close, Deepcar, Sheffield, S36 2TY - £300,000

1. Ideal It is described as ideal for first time buyer or family. Features include a spacious lounge and dining kitchen. Details https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-house-rotherham-1231964 Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Detached This detached house in Burncross Drive, Chapeltown, has three bedrooms and is on the market for £290,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Family With local amenities within a stones throw away of the property and good transport links, the location of this property is ideal for families and commuters. Details https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1240618 Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Four bedrooms This detached house on Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliife, has four bedrooms. It is on the market at £300,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales