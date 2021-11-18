Data for September from the agent shows S5 - which covers Shiregreen, Firth Park and Parson Cross – and S9 – which covers Tinsley, Wincobank and Darnall – topped online property searches.

Purplebricks experts say buyers are drawn to S5 because it is close to shops and other amenities as well as parks and open countryside. Properties are also in the catchment area for some excellent schools.

They add properties in S9 are selling above the asking price as they are in a good catchment area for schools and close to the M1 and Meadowhall.

The three bedroom detached house on Spitfire Road, Woodhouse, is typical of what buyers are searching for on Purplebricks. For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1272526

The most popular search prices are houses worth between £200,000 to £250,000 with three bedrooms.

Emily Kenny, local property partner at Purplebricks for Sheffield, said; “S5 has increased in popularity, and I recently sold three properties on a newbuild estate near Chaucer Road, Parson Cross.

"Buyers are drawn to the area because it is close to local amenities as well as parks and open countryside – ideal for dog walkers and families. Properties here are also in the catchment area for some excellent schools, including St Thomas More. In this part of Sheffield, buyers tend to prefer properties they can move straight into.

This three bedroom town house on Oxclose Park Way, Halfway, is on the market at £237,500. For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-town-house-sheffield-1273383

“S9 is another popular area, and properties are selling above the asking price. Properties are close to the M1 and Meadowhall, in a good catchment area for schools and near to local amenities.

"In Wincobank, you have amazing views over the Sheffield valley. Buyers in S9 are more concerned with location, wanting to be close to town. Many properties here are spacious, especially the semi-detached and detached houses, offering plenty of room for those working from home."

Three bed houses between £200-£250,000 are popular and an example being sold by Purplebricks is a detached house on Spitfire Road, Woodhouse. With a guide price starting at £250,000, it is said to be immaculately presented, ideally nestled on this desirable and sought after new build estate, which ticks all the search boxes.

Another for sale with the agent is a three bedroom town house in Oxclose Park Way, Halfway, on at £237,500. It said to be generously proportioned and well presented throughout.

The data comes as the UK House Price Index for September shows on average, house prices have increased 2.5% since August. There has been an annual price rise of 11.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £269,945.

In Yorkshire and the Humber the average price in September was £192,354, an annual change of 11.9% and monthly rise of 4%.

The regional data for England indicates that the North West experienced the greatest monthly rise with a movement of 5.3%. London saw the lowest monthly price growth, with a fall of -2.9%.