Sharrow and Norfolk Park are named by Redbrik estate agent as having an influx of potential buyers, sparking bidding competition which meant property selling for £40,000 more than the guide price.

Redbrik says there are 3,688 applicants on its database for Sharrow, making it newest property hotspot. Situated between London Road and Ecclesall Road - both of which are popular with buyers - location is making Sharrow up and coming, says Redbrik.

It adds the area is a hotspot for the most popular eateries and bars in Sheffield which include Raffina by Reece Elliott, Mowgli, Marmadukes and Instagram favourite Pom Kitchen. There is also a selection of chain restaurants and take away shops, which Redbrik says makes Sharrow a sociable neighbourhood.

Other amenities and attractions in the area include a range of local stores, chain stores, gyms and pop up markets, such as the ones in Sharrow Vale Road.

Sharrow is only a few minutes’ walk away from Endcliffe Park and Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens offering escape from the busy, built-up area and another few green spaces in the city.

Many of Redbrik’s buyers have just completed on properties in Sharrow and moved into the area including a property on Cowlishaw Road which received 39 viewings, 10 offers and resulted in a sale above the asking price – described as a real result for the sellers.

Not far behind Sharrow in terms of a peak in property and areas of interest is Norfolk Park, with 2,157 of Redbrik’s buyers searching in this area for their next home.

Just a stone’s throw away from surrounding properties, the unique inner city green space of Norfolk Park offers a beautiful outdoor space to walk, gather and socialise whilst admiring the panoramic views of the city’s skyline.

The area benefits from many local amenities including shops, cafes and a sports complex. It has easy transport links into the city centre, which is only a 10-minute drive away.

James Bridgland, Redbrik property consultant, said “The rise in fantastic properties coming to market and achieving quick sales around the Norfolk Park area has really caught our attention in the last 6 months and it’s not hard to see why the momentum is gathering in terms of interest.”

Redbrik says it has recently marketed a number of semi-detached properties in and around Norfolk Park which have all achieved substantial amounts over asking price with buyers competing against each other to bag a home in this desirable location.

The estate agent agreed a sale on a property on Park Spring Drive which received seven viewings, six offers and sold for more than £40,000 above asking price.

According to Rightmove, for the third consecutive month, prices have reached an all-time high, with an average increase of over £19,000 since February. For Yorkshire and the Humber this continued price rise means that since April 2021, the region has seen a total 9.8 per cent increase.

With demand still high throughout the region, being prepared to move quickly is key. If you want to secure your dream home, selling your property first could make the difference between moving or missing out.

