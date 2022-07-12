Ranging from £1.3million to £1.65million, these three properties would certainly set you back a fair bit if you liked the look of them.
With a range in styles, each of these properties are tailored to different tastes in design, with modern features like large floor to ceiling windows in one property’s sun room, to classic Victorian furniture and wallpapers to match in another.
Each of these properties are still on sale and looking for new owners to move in.
You can find the links to each of the properties below.
Newfield Place, Tom Lane and Knowle Lane
1. Newfield Place - £1,650,000
Located in the high end area of Dore, this 7,600 square foot family home contains seven bedrooms and four bathrooms across the ground, first and second floor, as well as a double garage with space for a gym or home office above.
The property is modern with it's light and dark colour schemes, but is certainly more bespoke with its look. The kitchen shares the ground floor with a grand entrance hallway, dining room, drawing room, library and sun lounge. What more could you expect from Sheffield's most expensive Rightmove property?
The sun lounge (pictured) is bright and perfect for a relax. It also offers immediate access to the large garden with a grand outdoor staircase leading up to the green.
Still very bright and modern with the colour scheme, this master bedroom offers loads of space and is the first of seven in the home. Three of the seven bedrooms feature en-suites, with a large family bathroom also located on the first floor. Just above the bedrooms on the second floor is the house's amazing cinema room.
