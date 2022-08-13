We’ve found some of the most beautiful gardens on the city’s property market right now.

Gardens can vary massively depending on the individuals taste; some are almost entirely green, with cut lawns surrounded by bushes and trees; others have large patio or terrace areas, ideal for sitting or reclining from the comfort of shade, or in the heat of the sun; but one thing they all have in common is the potential to be a space for families to enjoy each others company.

These beautiful expansive gardens really do capture the sun and offer vast space to enjoy.

To take a look at the equally stunning interiors of these properties, you can view them on the links below.

Penistone Road, found here.

More Hall Lane, found here.

Southgate, Eckington, found here.

1. Penistone Road The garden is filled with colour thanks to the green grass, colourful flowers and the large trees and bushes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Penistone Road The garden also has a gate onto the nearby fields and a lovely decked area to sit and enjoy the sunshine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. More Hall Lane This property's grounds are simply stunning. With vast greenery, great views and a tennis court and a slide, it's really everything you could ask for in a large family garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. More Hall Lane The views over the surround area from this property's gardens are just beautiful. You can see for miles. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales