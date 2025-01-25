Sheffield property: The four bedroom house with a garden, near shops, that costs just £90,000

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT

It is on the market for less then £100,000.

Yet this house on West Street, in Beighton village, not far from Crystal Peaks, has four bedrooms, a garden and a basement.

The 14 pictures below show the terraced house, which is right next to shops in the village, and has been described by estate agents Zoopla as ‘fantastic opportunity for renovation’

However, they say that it requires a comprehensive scheme of modernisation.

The house is over four floors, with one of those floors the cellar. It has a garden complete with lawn at the back. As well as a lounge and a dining room on the ground floor, it has a kitchen and a bathroom in an extension.

It has three bedrooms across its large first floor, and then a fourth bedroom on the second floor.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Zoopla said of the house: “Nestled in the thriving and sought-after location of Beighton, this property enjoys proximity to local shops, amenities, and convenient public transport links.

“The well-designed layout comprises a welcoming living room, a spacious dining room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, along with the added bonus of a cellar for additional storage or creative use.”

You can log onto Zoopla to book a viewing by clicking here.

The frontage of the house. Photo: Zoopla

1. Front door

The frontage of the house. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A view of the garden from one of the upstairs rooms. Photo: Zoopla

2. Back garden

A view of the garden from one of the upstairs rooms. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The side door, from the offshoot. Photo: Zoopla

3. Back door

The side door, from the offshoot. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A view of the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen

A view of the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWest StreetZooplaProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice