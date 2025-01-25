Yet this house on West Street, in Beighton village, not far from Crystal Peaks, has four bedrooms, a garden and a basement.
The 14 pictures below show the terraced house, which is right next to shops in the village, and has been described by estate agents Zoopla as ‘fantastic opportunity for renovation’
However, they say that it requires a comprehensive scheme of modernisation.
The house is over four floors, with one of those floors the cellar. It has a garden complete with lawn at the back. As well as a lounge and a dining room on the ground floor, it has a kitchen and a bathroom in an extension.
It has three bedrooms across its large first floor, and then a fourth bedroom on the second floor.
Zoopla said of the house: “Nestled in the thriving and sought-after location of Beighton, this property enjoys proximity to local shops, amenities, and convenient public transport links.
“The well-designed layout comprises a welcoming living room, a spacious dining room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, along with the added bonus of a cellar for additional storage or creative use.”
