Sheffield Property: Take a look inside this gorgeous £700,000 Norton Lees home, minutes from Graves Park
Set back from the main road on a leafy stretch of Warminster Road, this impressive five-bedroom detached house blends modern elegance with family-friendly practicality.
Now on the market for £700,000, it offers a rare combination of generous living space, privacy, and easy access to some of the city’s best green spaces.
Just a 10-minute stroll from Graves Park and a 30-minute walk to Millhouses Park, the location is perfect for those who enjoy a balance of city convenience and outdoor lifestyle.
The city centre can be reached in 12 minutes by car, and 30 minutes by the 18 or 20 bus, with the stop just a few minutes walk from the
Inside, the property has been finished to a high standard throughout, with light-filled rooms designed for modern living.
The first floor is home to an expansive master bedroom - an impressive 21’10” x 16’6” - complete with its own dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom.
The ground floor offers flowing living spaces ideal for entertaining, while outside, a private rear garden provides a peaceful retreat.
A generous driveway and integral garage ensure plenty of parking for family and guests alike.
With its blend of style, space, and location, this Norton Lees gem promises to be a dream home for the right buyer.