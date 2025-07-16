Have you ever wanted to live in a natural, rustic paradise? Well this may be your chance.

A rare opportunity to buy a property in a tiny neighbourhood, nestled within beautiful natural scenes on the edge of the Peak District, has popped up.

This three bedroom cottage, off Manchester Road, was originally constructed to house the workers of the nearby reservoir on the River Rivelin.

It has since become a sought-after spot, offering both seclusion, and great access to the city.

Those lucky enough to live here will have move into a gorgeous rustic house, with large gardens, incredible views, and a conservatory for lazy afternoons taking in the sights.

The property backs on to the River Rivelin, with nature-lovers and avid walkers alike having access to many incredible scenic spots.

The house is being sold Blundells estate agents, with an asking price of £365,000.

For more information, go to their website here: https://www.blundells.com/properties/20214924/sales/HLS240548#/