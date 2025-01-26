And this home on Hurlfield Avenue, near Intake, has gone on the market for £220,000 to £230,000 as a guide price.

The house is also close to the shops at Manor Top, and has a modern kitchen diner and state of the art bathroom.

You can see pictures of the house in the gallery below.

The house is on the market with Zoopla, who have described the three bedroom house as ‘nothing short of stunning’.

Entering the house, you arrive in a hall, with doors to the lounge and the open-plan dining kitchen, which is described as a highlight, with a modern and spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar

From there, patio doors lead to the back garden and lawn.

Upstairs, the main master bedroom, with a beautiful bay window, is in the front.

The third bedroom is currently used as a dressing room with fitted wardrobes, while the second is a further double room, with state of the art fittings and cupboards.

Externally, the property has off-road parking to the front, a driveway leading to a garage, and gated access to the rear garden.

You can arrange a viewing via Zoopla.

The agents describe it as ideal for first-time buyers or anyone seeking a move-in-ready property with no work to do.

1 . Frontage The front of the house. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living room Another view of the living room. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen and dining room The kitchen and dining room, facing the dining area. Photo: Zoopla | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales