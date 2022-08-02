The apartment, located on Ecclesall Road South, originally belonged to the owner and developer of the site it sits on, and holds the best position on the development.

The apartment has three large double bedrooms and two balconies offering tremendous city views.

It has a tremendous modern finish throughout the apartment and has over 2,300 square feet of floor space.

The open plan living room offers lots of space for your own personal touches and leads straight into a separate dining room.

All three bedrooms have their own en-suites and the kitchen is finished with high specification appliances and worktops.

If you are interested in this property and want to see more, you can find it here.

1. Modern Kitchen The penthouse kitchen is bright and brilliantly finished, with every surface reflecting the natural light coming in from the large window. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Spacious open-plan lounge The lounge area looks phenomenal, with space for a large sofa and TV and other furniture of your choosing. It also leads directly onto the first of two private balconies offering tremendous views. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Extra space The living space is extremely large and has additional space for furniture of the occupants choosing. Currently it has a pool table, but could be turned into a home office or used for another purpose. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Super balcony views The view from the lounge balcony is fantastic and shows of the vast green space surrounding the development. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales