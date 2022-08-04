This seven-bed, seven-bath property has transformed some of the bedrooms for other incredible purposes, like a games room and a cinema room.
The agents, Whitehornes, have said the property is “one of a kind” and you can understand why when you look at it.
The house has a ground, first and second floor, as well as a massive garden, where you can find an outdoor hot tub.
Spread across over 5,600 square feet in total, the property certainly is stunning and if you’re interested in seeing more, you can click the link here.
1. Open plan living room
The living room is beautifully designed. The entire property has tremendous natural lighting thanks to the floor to ceiling windows at the back of the property on each floor. From the living room, you have almost 360 degree views of the entire ground floor, with vision into the kitchen/diner, the indoor pool and out into the expansive garden.
2. Kitchen/Diner
This brilliant kitchen is finished with top-range appliances and bright colours, reflecting the abundance of natural light to all corners of the room.
3. Kitchen/Diner
The dining area of the open-plan space is also accompanied by large bi-folding doors which are located across the entirety of the back of the property.
4. Sunken hot tub
Just outside the living room is the sunken hot tub. A unique feature not often seen at any property, the sunken hot tub is just another of the amazing feature that will come along with this home.
