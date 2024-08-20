Found on the incredibly popular Ecclesall Road, the penthouse apartment on the top floor of Porter Brook House has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large wrap-around balcony giving you brilliant views.

It has recently been listed for sale with the local estate agents Whitehornes, who have said it is “absolutely stunning, immaculately presented and very well proportioned”.

Large windows in every key room brings in lots of natural light. Bi-folding doors in the lounge give you seamless access to the balcony, bringing the outside in when opened.

Bedroom one is accompanied by an en-suite shower room, whilst a main bathroom is positioned directly opposite bedroom two.

The listing says Ecclesall is a “fashionable” part of Sheffield and it has proven very popular over recent years with numerous independent bars, cafes, restaurants and shops opening locally.

Porter Brook House is only a short walk away from the Sheffield Botanical Gardens and Endcliffe Park - two very popular local green spaces. The development is even closer to Sheffield city centre offering you easy access to shopping areas like The Moor and Aldi or Waitrose supermarkets.

1 . 'Stunning' city centre penthouse Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo Sales